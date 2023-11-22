Imam-ul-Haq wedding festivities begin in Norway

Top-order batter Imam-ul-Haq is the latest groom-to-be of the Pakistan cricket team as his wedding festivities kickstarted in Norway.

2023 seems to be the year of cricketers’ weddings as after Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan cricket team’s batter Imam-ul-Haq, 27, is all set to bring home his bride, Anmol Mehmood, later this week, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per the reports, Haq will wed Norway-based Pakistani doctor Anmol Mehmood in a private ceremony on November 25, while their Valima reception will be held the following day.

Reports also suggest that a Qawwali night is planned on November 23, as a part of the wedding festivities, that kickstarted earlier this week with a mehendi event in Norway, and pictures and videos of the bride-to-be from the intimate evening are all over the internet.

While there have been reports of his wedding for some time, sharing the first pictures of the mehendi bride on Tuesday afternoon, the ace couturier of Pakistan, HSY (Hassan Sheheryar Yasin) captioned, ‘Imam ki Anmol’ (probably their wedding hashtag), and tagged both, the cricketer and his wife-to-be, confirming the celebrations.

The lovely shots, captured by the celebrity photo and videographer Izzah Shaheen Malik aka Pictroizzah, see Mehmood in one of exquisite HSY creations, a gold and red gharara with hints of green, orange and purple. The ensemble was styled with traditional makeup and jewels.

