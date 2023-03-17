IMF asked Pakistan to halt long-range missile program, claims Fawad

LAHORE: International Monetary Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to halt its long-range missile program, claimed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday.

Talking to newsmen outside the Lahore High Court, Fawad Chaudhry said the international lender is asking Pakistan to ‘stop’ its defense programme.

Lashing out at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the former federal minister said that he has ruined Pakistan’s ties with the IMF and other international financial institutions. He reiterated that the threat of default is looming over Pakistan. Islamabad will default if it fails to secure a loan revival deal.

Fawad said first Miftah Ismail ruined the country’s economy and now Ishaq Dar is doing his job. “The journey of ‘destruction’ started by Miftah Ismail being completed by Ishaq Dar.”

Earlier, the government made it categorically clear that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme was “totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure, whatsoever.”

“Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programme is a national asset, which is jealously guarded by the State. Complete programme is totally secure, foolproof and under no stress or pressure, whatsoever,” said a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

It is pertinent to mention here that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General (DG) Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Pakistan in February to discuss matters related to the Pakistan-IAEA collaboration. This was Grossi’s maiden visit to Pakistan after assuming office in 2019.

