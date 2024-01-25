IMF commends policies of Pakistan’s caretaker govt

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised the policies of Pakistan’s caretaker government for economic stability.

According to details, the IMF, appreciating the economic stability efforts of the interim government, stated that Kakar government had been successful in maintaining economic stability.

The IMF mentioned that the caretaker government had made decisive policies for economic stability, and until the general elections in Pakistan on February 8, the interim setup will remain in power.

The IMF further said, after the dissolution of Parliament on 9th August, the announcement of the election was made on February 8 which exceeds 90-day limit set in Pakistan’s constitution.

Earlier it emerged that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ‘decided’ to send its review mission to Pakistan after the election 2024.

According to sources, IMF will continue further talks on the Standby Arrangement (SBA) programme with the newly elected government of Pakistan after highly anticipated general elections.

However, the “IMF has not confirmed the schedule for conducting the second review”. The last confirmation was made by the monetary fund in July 2023 which stated that the talks on the 2nd review will be held with the new government.