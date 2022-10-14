IMF lauds Pakistan’s policies, assures continued support

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lauded policies taken by Pakistan and assured its continued support to the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the acknowledgement came during a meeting between IMF Deputy Managing Director Ms Antoinette Sayeh and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Washington DC today.

During the meeting, the finance minister apprised IMF Deputy Managing Director of the damages caused by unprecedented rains and subsequent floods in Pakistan.

He also shared the government’s vision for stabilising the economy and carrying out sustainable and resilient recovery.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar also met World Bank (WB) President David Malpass and thanked the Bank for its continued support in the socio economic development of Pakistan.

President David Malpass assured that the World Bank would continue to work with Pakistan to help it overcome socio-economic challenges due to the floods.

In a separate meeting with World Bank’s Vice President for South Asian Region Martin Raiser, the Finance Minister thanked him for undertaking a visit to Pakistan to see first-hand the devastation caused by the floods.

Read More: Ishaq Dar reaches US to hold negotiations with IMF, WB

He also met with President of Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser and appreciated that the bank and Pakistan had remained trusted partners for decades.

President Al Jasser appreciated the measures being taken by Pakistan’s government to stabilize the economy while providing relief to the flood victims.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar in his meeting with the leadership of Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan elaborated upon the government’s vision to stabilize the economy while also providing relief to the flood victims. He assured that Pakistan is committed to completing the IMF’s programme.

Comments