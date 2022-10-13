Ishaq Dar reaches US to hold negotiations with IMF, WB

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar along with a delegation has reached the United States (US) to hold negotiations with the international lenders, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During his four-day visit to the US, Ishaq Dar will meet the officials of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and other financial lenders.

He will also participate in the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

Pakistan has been demanding international lenders for new terms for Pakistan amid devastating floods in the country.

Earlier, the finance minister held a virtual meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief, Nathan Porter after taking charge of the finance ministry.

According to the handout released by Finance Ministry, the finance minister briefed IMF about the economic situation caused by the devastating floods in the country which affected infrastructure, crops and the livelihood of the people.

In his recent visit to US, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the floods in Pakistan are a global disaster and should be understood at the global level.

FM Bilawal Bhutto in an interview on French TV in New York and said that an agreement was recently signed with the IMF for economic stability, but all the estimation and figures of the agreement were washed away by the recent flood.

