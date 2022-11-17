IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has indicated its willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for poor and vulnerable, especially flood affected people of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by finance ministry, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held an online meeting with IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF program, particularly the impact of floods on macroeconomic framework and targets for the current year.

“IMF indicated its willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for poor and vulnerable, especially flood affectees,” the statement added.

It was agreed that expenditure estimates for flood related humanitarian assistance during the current year would be firmed up along-with estimates of priority rehabilitation expenditure.

In this regard engagement at the technical level would be expeditiously concluded for proceeding with the 9th Review. The finance minister reiterated government’s commitment to successfully completing the IMF program.

