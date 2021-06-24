Immigration clearance between Pakistan, Iran reopened

ISLAMABAD: In view of improving COVID-19 situation, the immigration clearance between Pakistan and Iran has been reopened after both countries agreed to resume traveling activities along border with Taftan and Mir Javeh, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the matter said that people from both sides with coronavirus vaccination certificates would be allowed to travel through the border crossing.

The immigration clearance was closed amid third wave of coronavirus, the sources added.

Earlier on May 5, Pakistan has sealed its land borders with Iran and Afghanistan over apprehensions regarding transmission of new variants of the coronavirus to the country.

“The routes to the border have been completely sealed,” border sources had said. Pakistan had on Sunday announced to revise its land border management policy with neighboring Iran and Afghanistan.

In view of the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) competent authorities had taken the decision in order to halt the transfer of new variants of coronavirus from the neighboring countries with revision in the land border management policy.