TikToker Ayesha Akram approaches FIA against her immoral videos on social media

LAHORE: TikToker Ayesha Akram on Tuesday approached the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against her immoral videos uploaded on social media allegedly by her associate, Rambo, ARY News reported.

In an application submitted to FIA, the female TikToker has requested the cybercrime wing to take action against the 13-member gang allegedly involved in leaking her obscene videos.

She has nominated her associate Rambo, Ali Shah alias Khan Baba and 13 others in FIR.

The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation has assured her of justice and action against the accused after completing an inquiry on merit.

In an important development into the case, Police on Monday allegedly recovered audiotapes involving a conversation between female TikToker Ayesha Akram and her associate, Rambo, in which the latter could be heard blackmailing the former.

Read More: Female TikToker blames ‘Rambo’ for harassment at Minar e Pakistan

According to details, the police have recovered seven audio tapes from the mobile phone of Amir Sohail aka Rambo, an associate of female TikToker who was sexually harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The associate could be heard in the audios threatening Ayesha Akram to leak her obscene videos on online platforms.

DIG Investigation confirmed recovery of audio and video evidence from the suspect’s mobile, saying that they had sent them to a forensic laboratory to verify their authenticity.

