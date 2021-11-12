Implosion or bulldozing? indecision on Nasla Tower demolition persists

KARACHI: The illegal Nasla Tower demolition strategy has still to be chalked out as the authorities responsible for it continue to be muddled on whether to wreck the building down manually or use controlled implosion.

The sources privy to meeting on Friday chaired by deputy commissioner over the strategy to bring down the high-rise constructed on Sharea Faisal, in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict, said it could not decide on which option to go with.

In the meeting today, the stakeholders could not reach a decision on the demolition of Nasla Tower. However, the deputy commission district east refused to comment on the matter.

At least two demolition companies also attended the meeting and gave recommendations on the strategy to knock the tower and they also asked for some reports to determine the building and construction site status.

One building demolition company suggested it would take about one-and-a-half months to raze the structure by means of machinery, while the other said it can carry out the controlled implosion.

However, both the companies will have the required reports first before they can give final recommendations based on which the demolitions can take place, DC East said.

Nasla Tower demolition committee submits report to Karachi commissioner

Yesterday, the committee constituted to demolish the multi-storey tower, chaired by DC East, submitted its report to the Karachi Commissioner.

Sources within the district administration told ARY News that the committee has further shortlisted two companies to demolish Nasla Tower in its report.

They added that the recommendations of the shortlisted companies were forwarded to go for the demolition of the building through controlled blasting or conventional methods.

