Nasla Tower demolition committee submits report to Karachi commissioner

KARACHI: The committee constituted to demolish the Nasla Tower multi-storey building chaired by the Deputy Commissioner East submitted its report to the Karachi Commissioner, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources within the district administration told ARY News that the committee has further shortlisted two companies to demolish Nasla Tower in its report.

They added that the recommendations of the shortlisted companies were forwarded to go for the demolition of the building through controlled blasting or conventional methods.

READ: DETAILED VERDICT ON DEMOLITION OF KARACHI’S NASLA TOWER ISSUED

The Karachi Commissioner will finalise a company after reviewing the expenses, duration and safety procedures, sources added.

Earlier in October, Commissioner Karachi had constituted a committee to analyse proposals from companies interested in taking part in the demolition of Nasla Tower on the directives of the Supreme Court (SC).

The eight-member committee was headed by deputy commissioner East and would include Director General (DG) Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), SSP East, senior director anti-encroachment, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) official, and others.

READ: ORDERS ISSUED TO DISCONNECT UTILITY FACILITIES OF NASLA TOWER

The committee would review all proposals submitted by the companies and would recommend the best firm able to do the demolition of the Tower. The committee would also devise a strategy to conduct the demolition process.

On Oct 25, the Supreme Court had directed the civic authorities to knock down the Tower within a week’s time through a controlled blast.

