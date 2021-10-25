Orders issued to disconnect utility facilities of Nasla Tower

KARACHI: The assistant commissioner of Ferozabad has issued orders to disconnect utility facilities of Nasla Tower ahead of accomplishing the Supreme Court (SC) orders of demolishing the entire building through controlled blasting method, ARY News reported on Monday.

The local authorities have stepped forward to accomplish the top court’s order to demolish Nasla Tower residential building within one week.

The AC Ferozabad ordered disconnection of utility facilities to the Nasla Tower in his letter, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, to the managing director (MD) of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), MD of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the chief executive officer (CEO) of K-Electric.

It has been directed to halt electricity, gas and water supplies to Nasla Tower by October 27. It read that the demolition process will become possible after the disconnection of utility facilities of the residential building.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court order earlier Monday on knocking down the Sharea Faisal’s Nasla Tower, the civic authorities are reportedly mulling over the option to flatten the illegal building using explosives.

The high-level huddle has joined heads to see whether the 11-storey Nasla Tower can be razed using controlled blasting methods, the sources privy to the developments have told ARY News.

According to the sources, the option of reaching out to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is also under consideration to have it use its sophisticated technology to expedite the demolitions.

The SCP Karachi Registry bench chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered Commissioner Karachi to employ the Controlled Blasting method for the demolitions. However, when asked for a comment, Commissioner Iqbal Memon excused himself.

Earlier today, the top court directed the civic authorities to knock down the Nasla Tower within a week’s time.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed gave this direction while hearing cases at the Karachi registry.

“Why hasn’t the Nasla Tower been pulled down?” asked the chief justice, expressing displeasure over the non-implementation of the SC order. The court ruled that no any kind of concession would be allowed in the case.

On Oct 15, the residents were notified by their concerned assistant commissioner to vacate the building within 15 days or face coercive action by state authorities.

