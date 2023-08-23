Want to improve weak eyesight? A tried and tested remedy for you!

Do you want to improve the weak eyesight of your kids? Read on to learn a tried and tested home remedy.

Poor vision is one of the common problems in school-going kids, which also hampers their ability to grasp and learn during classes. Shortsightedness was previously detected in kids from 12-16 years, however, with the common usage of gadgets among kids, this problem is now being seen in children as young as 6 years old.

Be it genetic or due to the excessive screen time of growing kids, if your child also has a problem with weak vision, which has only gotten worse over recent times, Dr Seema Aftab (Paediatrician Dow University Hospital) suggests increasing the intake of vegetables, particularly carrots, in their diet to prevent the issue.

On the other hand, renowned naturopathic, Dr. Umme Raheel, shares a quick home remedy, made from only four readily available ingredients in your kitchen to cure weak eyesight.

What you need:

Almond (Badaam)

Fennel seeds (Saunf)

Whole white pepper (Dakhni mirch)

Rock sugar (Misri)

What to do:

Take equal quantities of these four ingredients and grind them into a coarse powder. Take a tbsp of this mix at night and DO NOT drink water after it, for at least half an hour. If needed, a quarter cup of milk can be taken.

Follow this remedy for at least 40 days to see results.

