Facing hair fall? Shermeen Ali shared a tried & tested remedy

Are you also struggling with excessive hair fall due to the weather? Read on to know the tried and tested two-ingredient remedy.

In a recent outing on Nida Yasir’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, popular actor Shermeen Ali shared her simple hair care routine, with minimum ingredients, to tackle hair loss in particular.

Ali spoke about one of the most common ingredients known to have great benefits for hair health, onion juice and said because it was a tedious task to extract it regularly, she found out about an Instagram page selling cold-pressed onion oil, with similar benefits as water.

The celebrity with stunning shiny hair recommended the viewers to mix the cold-pressed onion oil and castor oil (again great for hair growth) in equal parts and store the concoction, to use twice a week, massaging in scalp.

Ali suggested leaving the oil on for 3-4 hours, however, she let it stay in her hair for 5 hours before washing it off with double shampoo.

“Honestly, it has done wonders to my hair [in tackling hair loss],” the ‘Pardes’ actor stated.

Ali also mentioned that she even uses castor oil on her eyebrows and lashes.

