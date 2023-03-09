Imran Abbas opens up on his preference of Bollywood films

A-list actor Imran Abbas opened up on his preference to star in Indian films despite a number of projects happening in local cinema.

In his recent outing at Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s chat show for an OTT platform, the actor was asked about his comeback to Lollywood films after a long break, to which, he expressed his disappointment with the industry still lacking skilled ‘scriptwriters’.

In his response, Abbas confirmed that he does get offers from the films back in the country and had scripts of ‘at least 50% of the new releases’. “I just feel like we have a long way to go in terms of quality scriptwriting in Pakistan – or perhaps I’m not capable enough to be part of these beautiful films,” Abbas told the hosts.

He also mentioned having four new films in the pipeline but none of them is for Pakistani cinema. The ‘Amanat’ actor stated, “None of my upcoming films is from Pakistan; one is from America, two of them are from India, while another is an Indian-Punjabi film.”

“I’m most excited about the latter as it’s for the Punjabi cinema, which is quite popular all around the world,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Abbas has entertained the audience across the border with his performance in films including ‘Creature 3D’, ‘Jaanisaar’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Moreover, he has proved himself as one of the most versatile drama actors, with both protagonist and antagonist characters. His notable performances came in serials including ‘Thora Sa Haq’, ‘Koi Chand Rakh’, ‘Noor ul Ain’, ‘Aitraz’ and others.

