Imran Abbas gets teary-eyed remembering his late mother

A-list film and TV actor Imran Abbas broke down into tears during a live show remembering his late mother, who passed away a couple of years ago.

Pakistan’s seasoned film and TV star Imran Abbas was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when he candidly spoke about his personal life, career and his late mother.

“It all happened in a span of a couple of months, that I lost my sister and both my parents,” Abbas began.

He continued, “Earlier it used to be only three of us at home, both my parents and I, but now there is no one else but me. The home doesn’t feel like a home anymore, ever since I’ve lost my mother.”

“She would always stay up until I would be home, even if it’s 3 at midnight.”

“I remember when I was going to London the last time, she called me – because my sister had told her not to disturb me at work – and told me, ‘I will not disturb you anymore at work’ and I could see tears in her eyes,” recalled the ‘Amanat’ actor getting teary-eyed. “I’ve realized after my parents’ death that I don’t have anyone to share my achievements and happiness with. You don’t feel like coming back home, because no one is there waiting to welcome you or see you off when you are leaving.”

To conclude, a visibly emotional Abbas urged everyone not to take their parents and their care for granted because all of it will never come back once they are gone.

