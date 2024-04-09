‘Aashiqui 2’ was the biggest project I turned down: Imran Abbas

A-list film and TV actor Imran Abbas, who also worked in multiple Bollywood films, shared that he was offered the blockbuster romance musical ‘Aashiqui 2’, but turned it down.

Pakistan’s seasoned film and TV star Imran Abbas was seated for a heart-to-heart tell-all with host Nida Yasir, on ARY Digital’s Ramadan special transmission ‘Shan e Suhoor’, when he claimed to reject several Bollywood projects, including ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Heeramandi’ and ‘Guzarish’ among others.

Abbas said, “When I look back at my career choices [in Bollywood], I turned down films like Aashiqui 2. Everyone kept telling me, ‘You rejected Aashiqui, you refused to do Ram Leela and then ended up doing something which wasn’t that successful’.”

“I was even offered PK, Sarfaraz’s character [eventually played by Sushant Singh Rajput] and also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Heeramandi – I didn’t turn it down, but that film was shelved. Then there was also a film Guzaarish, starring Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan, I was supposed to do the role played by Aditya Roy Kapur in that film,” detailed the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actor.

“But Aashiqui was the biggest project that I turned down, and people still try to make me regret my decision,” he added. “I just want to tell them, don’t try to depress me, because I won’t.”

Pertinent to note here that Imran Abbas has entertained his fans across the border with his performance in films including ‘Creature 3D’, ‘Jaanisaar’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

