Imran Ashraf’s post goes viral and comments are the reason

Actor Imran Ashraf shared a subliminal post on the social media application Instagram after his former wife Kiran Ashfaque tied the knot to Hamza Ali Chaudhary.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Imran Ashraf had married Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. Their only son, Roham, was born in 2020.

Last year, the ex-partners announced their divorce in a joint statement on social media.

Related – Imran Ashraf confirms divorce with Kiran Ashfaque

Following the separation, the celebrity openly spoke about the reasons for their divorce and even urged her followers to never change their lifestyle for others, as she did and has regrets.

Kiran Ashfaque got married for the second time on Sunday in a private affair in Lahore yesterday and visuals from the ceremony went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zamal Ashraf (@zamalsamanphotography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NoumanAtifphotographystudio (@nafphotographystudio)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NoumanAtifphotographystudio (@nafphotographystudio)

The ‘Khasara‘ star had opted for an all-white ensemble from her own clothing brand, while her hubby Hamza Ali Chaudhary also twinned with his bride in a similar palette.

After the visuals of their wedding made rounds, Imran Ashfaque took to Instagram to share a screengrab from a video of a show.

In the clip, we can see celebrated actor Wahaj Ali reciting a poem “Bada Hi Jaan Lewa Hai Saahab…Yeh Ehem Hone Ka Aik Wehm Hai.”

He did not mention his former wife or her husband in the post but fans are considering the posts as a reaction to the nuptials.

Related – Kiran Ashfaque slams social user on divorce question