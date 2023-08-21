‘It was a childhood dream…’: Kiran Ashfaque slams social user on divorce question

Model and ex-wife of A-list actor Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque slammed a social user asking about her divorce during a recent Q&A session on Instagram.

During a recent Q&A session with her followers on the photo and video-sharing application Instagram, the actor and social media influencer slammed the follower who asked if she was the one who sought divorce from the ‘Dil Mom ka Diya’ actor.

In response to the question, the ‘Khudgarz’ actor sarcastically replied, “Ji mera bachpan se khuwab tha k mai bari ho k talakyafta bano gi. Apka demag thek hai behan? (Yes it was my childhood dream to grow up into a divorced person. Are you out of your mind sister?)” Replying to another follower who asked why is she still following her ex-husband after the divorce, Ashfaque said that it was ‘not mentioned’ in the divorce papers that she had to unfollow and block him after the split. Further sharing her own experience with divorce, Ashfaque mentioned that one needs courage, a strong background and family support to take this extreme step, while the celebrity also advised the ladies going through it not to pay heed to what people have to say. It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple, Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaque announced their divorce in 2022, after four years of marriage.

In a joint statement, the former partners noted, “With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways. The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents.”

