‘I regret it’: Kiran Ashfaque’s social media post grabs attention

Model and ex-wife of A-list actor Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque has social users intrigued with her latest post about regrets.

On her Instagram handle, Wednesday, Kiran Ashfaque posted a two-picture gallery of herself, looking stunning in a grey coloured skirt set for a coffee outing. However, it was her caption which grabbed the attention of many.

The ‘Khasara’ actor wrote, “I swear, by my life and my love of it, that I will never live for the sake of another man, nor ask another man to live for mine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

“Do not change ur personality or anything for anyone,” the celebrity urged her followers adding that she did it and now regrets it.

For the unversed, the former celebrity couple Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaque announced their divorce last year. In a joint statement, the ex-partners noted, “With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways. The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents.”

They got married in 2018 and became parents to a son Roham in 2020.

Later, the celebrity shut down online trolls and moral brigade who questioned her unbothered lifestyle after the divorce.

