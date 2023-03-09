Imran Ismail, Amir Kiyani booked in fraud case

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Ismail and Amir Mahmood Kiyani over alleged fraud in a housing society, ARY News reported.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), both leaders duped citizens by advertising for an unapproved housing society in the city.

The FIR nominated 10 others including the society’s owner, and Mr Kiynai’s son Fahad Kiyani.

Read More: ATC RESERVES VERDICT ON INTERIM BAIL PLEA OF AMIR KAYANI

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) acquitted another former federal minister in a case of selling expensive drugs.

Comments