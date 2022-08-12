Imran Ismail moves SHC against FIA notice in prohibited funding case

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Friday moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against FIA’s notice in a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

Imran Ismail was summoned by FIA to probe into PTI foreign funding case after the ECP announced its verdict.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has become active after the ECP verdict and had summoned several PTI leaders for the probe.

Yesterday, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from investigating former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the prohibited funding case.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict

