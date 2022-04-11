WATCH: Imran Ismail takes motorbike ride

KARACHI: A video of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail taking a lift on a motorbike to reach Governor House from last night’s massive protest at Karachi’s Johar Morr has gone viral on social media.

In a video available with ARY News, Imran Ismail can be seen taking a motorbike ride to reach the Governor House due to a massive traffic jam after PTI’s showdown against de-seating Imran Khan as prime minister.

Sindh governor can be seen showing a victory sign while riding a motorbike.

Read more: PTI protests against ouster of Imran Khan

Imran Ismail said he took a lift from a motorbike rider to reach Governor’s House as there was no space for the vehicle due to protest of the PTI.

A protest was held in Karachi on Rashid Minhas Road on Sunday, where a large number of supporters, including women and children, were in attendance.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh was among the local PTI leadership that was present.

The protestors chanted slogans against the ‘imported government’ as well as PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

