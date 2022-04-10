PTI protests against ouster of Imran Khan

After the historic success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the National Assembly, nationwide protests are taking place with a multitude of people voicing support for the ousted premiere and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Sunday night.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan earlier in the day had vowed to begin a “freedom struggle against a “foreign conspiracy” of regime change in Pakistan.

People are protesting at Liberty Chowk in Lahore, Johar Morr in Karachi, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and other parts of the country against the regime change over alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’.

MashAllah! The charged crowd of Karachi clearly tells that the Nation stands with Imran Khan! #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/pJ5AZyZ4UF — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022

لاہور میں غیر ملکی ایجنٹوں کے خلاف احتجاج کا آغاز- #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/qQDQgVK86u — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, ousted prime minister Imran Khan has thanked the masses for their support and taking to the streets against the regime change.

Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 10, 2022

It may be noted that PTI supporters are protesting across Pakistan and worldwide against deseating Imran Khan as prime minister.

Earlier, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday announced ‘jail bharo movement’ against the toppling of the PTI-led federal government,

