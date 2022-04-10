Sheikh Rasheed announces ‘jail bharo movement’

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday announced ‘jail bharo movement’ against the toppling of the PTI-led federal government, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed’s Awami Muslim League (AML) was aly of the PTI-led federal government, which was removed by the joint opposition through a no-confidence motion.

Addressing the protestors outside Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed said he salutes the masses who are supporting Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rasheed said it was his 16th ministry in the PTI-led government and added that he has advised Imran Khan to collective resignation from the assembly.

The former interior minister recalled that he asked Imran Khan to impose an emergency in the country after dissolving the National Assembly.

Pumped-up Sheikh Rasheed announced to call him Shehbaz Sharif if he fails to remove the ‘imported government’. He said that the country is heading toward civil war and called for immediate elections in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan was ousted as prime minister (PM) as the no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties against him succeeded on Sunday night.

As many as 174 votes were cast in the favour of a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.

The joint opposition needs the support of at least 172 lawmakers from a total of 342 to oust the premier through the no-trust move.

