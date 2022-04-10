PTI supporter gets emotional in London protest, video goes viral

LONDON: A video of a Pakistani woman crying during a protest rally in London in support of former prime minister Imran Khan is going viral on social media.

A video circulating on the social networking site Twitter shows, a Pakistani woman crying and talking during a protest in London against ousting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

ایک مجرم اس قوم کا حکمران بنایا جا رہا ہے،

جو اس قوم کو بیکاری کہہ رہا ہے اس کو ہم کیسے اپنا حکمران مانیں۔#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/sdwx6ioXdY — PTI Azad Kashmir (@PTIAJK_Official) April 10, 2022

The woman said that we want Imran Khan back, we are not beggars, they [opposition parties] are beggars who have made properties worth billions.

The woman said it will be a shame for them if Fazlur Rehman is elected as president and Shehbaz Sharif, who is set to be indicted tomorrow in a graft case, would be our prime minister.

It may be noted that PTI supporters are protesting across Pakistan and worldwide against deseating Imran Khan as prime minister.

Earlier, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday announced ‘jail bharo movement’ against the toppling of the PTI-led federal government,

