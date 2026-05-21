ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a detailed written order regarding the appeal against the conviction in the £190 million case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to the court order, the bench comprising the Chief Justice and Justice Muhammad Asif directed that if the defence counsel is unwell, a substitute lawyer must be appointed; otherwise, the court may decide the case based on the available record.

The written order stated that Imran Khan’s counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, had sought adjournment on medical grounds, noting that he is suffering from a retinal eye condition. It added that during the previous hearing, the defence was given a final opportunity to present arguments.

The court further observed that if the counsel remains unavailable due to health reasons at the next hearing, a substitute lawyer must appear. In case no alternative counsel is appointed, the court may proceed to decide the appeal based on the existing record and in accordance with the law.

The Islamabad High Court also issued directives to the Superintendent Adiala Jail regarding the processing of the power of attorney, instructing that all legal formalities be completed and the document be promptly returned to the concerned counsel.

The court ordered strict compliance with its directions and fixed the next hearing of the case for June 18.

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Earlier, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) dismissed a petition seeking permission to meet incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

According to reports, the ATC declared the request “unnecessary and frivolous,” and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the petitioner.

The court directed that the fine be deposited at the District Bar Rawalpindi dispensary, stating that the amount would be used for the treatment of underprivileged patients.

Advocate Faisal Malik had filed the application earlier in the day, seeking a meeting with Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 GHQ attack case. However, the court ruled that the procedure for meetings at Adiala Jail had already been clearly defined by the Islamabad High Court.

The ATC emphasized that a trial court cannot issue any order contradicting the framework set by the high court. It further noted that PTI founder Imran Khan is currently on bail in the GHQ attack case and is not under judicial custody.

Highlighting a pattern, the court observed that similar petitions to meet Imran Khan had been filed twice before. It criticized the petitioner for approaching the wrong forum and wasting the court’s time instead of seeking relief through the appropriate legal channel.