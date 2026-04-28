RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has voiced serious concerns over his deteriorating health while speaking to the media.

She said Imran Khan’s condition is worsening day by day and urged that he be shifted to Shifa International Hospital in the presence of his family for proper medical care.

Aleema Khan warned that after one eye, there is now a risk of the other eye also being affected. She added that earlier medical improvement following an injection has reportedly reversed, with his condition deteriorating again.

She further alleged that jail authorities are circulating misleading information regarding Imran Khan’s health.

Commenting on legal matters, Aleema Khan said that Salman Safdar is a professional lawyer and clarified that PTI is not involved in any propaganda against him.

Also Read: Aleema Khan calls for increased pressure for PTI founder’s release

Earlier, Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Tuesday reiterated that the party’s founder remains its undisputed leader.

Speaking to the media at Gorakhpur Factory checkpoint in Rawalpindi, Aleema Khan asserted that Imran Khan “was, is, and will always remain the chairman” of the party. She emphasized that the PTI founder had devoted over three decades to building the political movement.

She clarified that while she may be eligible for a formal position within the party, her primary role is to stand by her brother during what she described as a critical phase.

Aleema Khan further stated that following his removal from government, Imran Khan initiated what she termed a “genuine resistance movement,” adding that his political struggle has significantly raised public awareness about democratic rights and political accountability in Pakistan.