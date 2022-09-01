Imran Khan a ‘threat’ to national security: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was a threat to the national security and employment in the country, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference today, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that they will pray for Imran Khan to choose the right path. She said that it was not the time for doing politics but Imran Khan was continuously levelling baseless allegations.

Aurangzeb said that it was enmity to the country by creating hurdles to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. She asked the PTI chief to visit flood-affected areas in Rajanpur or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) instead of levelling false allegations after failing to prove his claims true during his four-year tenure.

The information minister alleged that Imran Khan robbed the state gifts of Toshakhana and his wrongdoings were stopped.

She said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the flood-affected areas, leaving at least 1,200 people dead and more than 4,000 injured. The premier announced Rs15 billion grant for Sindh, Rs10 billion grant for KP and Balochistan provinces each.

The flood-affected families were being given Rs25,000 financial assistance by the federal government, whereas, the flood victims were also being assisted through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and a special relief package was awarded to the students, said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

