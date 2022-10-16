Imran Khan defeats PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali in Faisalabad by-election

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also emerged victorious in the NA-108 Faisalabad clash as he defeated PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali, according to unofficial results.

Imran Khan secured 99,602 votes compared to 75,131 votes received by PML-N’s Abis Sher Ali, unofficial results showed.

There are eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections were held on Sunday.

Former prime minister Khan has won Sunday by-elections in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, and Nankana Sahab and leading in other NA constituencies.

However, PPP has clinched the NA-157 Multan-IV seat, where Ali Musa Gilani has defeated Meher Bano Qu­reshi, daughter of PTI leader Shah Mah­mood Qureshi.

