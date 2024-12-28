Khawaja Asif criticizes PTI founder’s change in stance

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for seeking help from the United States, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Asif stated that Imran Khan is the first politician begging for America’s assistance, saying, “He once said ‘Slavery is unacceptable’ and now says ‘Slavery should be immediately accepted.’”

He further questioned Imran Khan’s loyalty, stating, “This person has a history; someone tells me who he has been loyal to? Not even his own party member can name anyone he has been loyal to.”

Asif expressed confusion over PTI’s sudden shift in stance, asking, “What happened in the last 15 days that PTI agreed to talk? Was it a charm or a spell that made them change their mind?”

Referring to Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Asif warned him not to fall under PTI’s influence, stating, “Be cautious, don’t be used by them. My prayers are with the success of these negotiations.”

He also mentioned that no one consulted him about the necessity of negotiations, stressing the importance of including all power centres in the process.

Asif concluded by suggesting that negotiations with PTI should involve all power centres to ensure a balanced and inclusive approach.

Despite conflicts and differences with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Asif emphasised that they continue to respect the Charter of Democracy.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said that PTI founder Imran Khan, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari should shit together resolve Pakistan’s problems.

Addressing a seminar in connection with martyrdom ceremony of Shaheed Khawaja Muhammad Rafique in Lahore today, he said attitude of some political parties has been changed after failed protest on November 26 this year.

He expressed Government’s resolve to make negotiation process with Opposition successful.

Special Assistant said national issues can only be resolved through talks. He said PML N saved the country from default, even by suffering political setback.