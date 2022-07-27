Imran Khan to address nation tonight following SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to address people at 10pm tonight (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Imran Khan thanked the nation for coming out spontaneously last evening in support of the SC decision upholding Constitution and the Law.

“Tonight I will address our people at 10:00pm giving them our way forward for a sovereign Pakistan,” he said in his tweet.

SC ruling

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election null and void and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new chief minister of the province.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the verdict after completion of the arguments on Punjab CM election case.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi by 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

