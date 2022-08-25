Imran Khan allowed to contest by-poll from NA-22 Mardan

PESHAWAR: An appellate tribunal of Peshawar High Court (PHC) allowed former prime minister Imran Khan to contest by-poll from NA-22, Mardan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the appellate tribunal rejected a petition challenging the acceptance of Imran Khan’s nomination papers from NA-22, Mardan. The tribunal declared the former premier’s nominated papers ‘valid’.

Earlier, Ali Haider, the petitioner, contended that former prime minister Imran Khan has not submitted tax returns and the payment of valuables, including a watch, bought from Toshakhana from 2018 to 2020.

He said that the former premier and his wife bought about 52 gifted items from 2018 to 2021, worth more than Rs140 million, however, they only paid Rs38.9 million for these. He added that the PTI chief never disclosed these to the electoral body.

During the hearing, the counsel of Election Commission noted that the law does not bar someone from contesting election from more than one constituency.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s lawyer remarked that the PTI chairman has already tendered his resignation from the National Assembly. However, he added, the law still allowed an MNA to contest by-election.

Justice Ejaz Anwar asked why the gifts from Toshakhana were not declared yet. To this, Imran Khan’s lawyer said it was not necessary to disclose personal items before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A day earlier, an appellate tribunal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected appeal filed against acceptance of Imran Khan’s nomination papers for by-election in NA-118, Nankana Sahib.

On August 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had announced to contest by-polls from all nine seats, vacated after the NA speaker accepted PTI MNAs’ resignation.

According to the ECP schedule, the by-polls on the nine National Assembly seats would be contested on September 25.

