Imran Khan allowed to meet family, lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court in Islamabad issued a written judgement, allowing Khan to meet with his personal physician, Dr. Faisal, and also permitting him to talk to his wife during the eight day remand, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the accountability court issued a written judgement and grant former PM Imran Khan an 8-day physical remand in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The case revolves around allegations of illegal use of funds by the Al-Qadir Trust, of which Imran Khan was a trustee. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Khan on May 9, following his appearance before the court in the case.

During the court proceedings, Imran Khan’s lawyers had requested the court to allow their client to meet with his personal physician, as he has some pre-existing medical conditions. The court, after hearing the arguments from both sides, granted permission for the medical examination team to include Dr. Faisal of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

The accountability court also gave Imran Khan’s lawyers the permission to have a meeting with their client during the remand period.