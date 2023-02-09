Imran Khan allowed to submit more documents in disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Thursday allowed former prime minister Imran Khan to submit additional documents in a plea seeking his disqualification for not mentioning his “daughter Tyrian Jade White” in nomination papers, reported ARY News.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) larger bench headed by the chief justice heard a petition seeking the disqualification of Khan for not showing his “daughter Tyrian Jade White” in nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2018.

Representing Imran Khan, Salman Akram Raja at the outset of the hearing pleaded with the court to allow his client to submit more documents in the case.

The court allowed Khan to submit more documents in the case and adjourned the hearing of the case until March 1 as Salman Akram Raja said he will not be available from February 21 to 27.

Read more: Tyrian White: IHC forms larger bench in Imran Khan disqualification case

It should be remembered that the application was filed, last year, by Muhammad Sajid, a citizen of Islamabad, seeking Khan’s disqualification.

The plaintiff in his plea stated that former prime minister Khan used to deny his ‘daughter’ Tyrian White.

It was said in the petition that former prime minister knows that there are evidence against him, Khan cannot hold the position of public office or party chief, Imran Khan should be disqualified under Article 621F.

Comments