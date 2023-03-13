Imran Khan announces Minar-e-Pakistan power show on Sunday

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has announced to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday, ARY News reported on Monday.

A large number of PTI workers and supporters attended the rally led by chairman Imran Khan. After crossing different routes, the rally reached Data Darbar where the PTI chief addressed the workers.

While addressing PTI activists and supporters during an election rally in Lahore, Imran Khan said that the ‘imported government’ is imposing restrictions to suppress the voices in support of the PTI. He added that he will never forget the martyred PTI activist Zille Shah.

READ: IMRAN KHAN DEPOSITED 50 STATE GIFTS IN TOSHAKHANA: RECORD

He vowed that the responsible policemen in the Zille Shah murder will face penalties. Khan said that this is not his personal fight but for the whole nation. “I take to streets despite facing threats to my life. Our country is now on brinks of destruction and we are struggling to get real independence.”

The PTI chief said that the supremacy of law will give real independence to the nation. He said that his character assassination was made by the PTI rivals but the Toshakhana case exposed their lies. He added that more revelations will be made if the details of foreign funding to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are released.

READ: TOSHAKHANA CASE: COURT UPHOLDS IMRAN KHAN’S ARREST WARRANT

He added that PTI rivals want to oust his political party from the elections and using all tactics. He said that the people are standing in support of jihad for real independence. Khan said that he will hold a power show in daylight to show the PTI’s massive support.

He announced to hold a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Comments