Imran Khan announces to start Jail Bharo movement on Feb 22

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to start Jail Bharo Tehreek [fill the jail movement] on February 22, ARY News reported on Friday.

While addressing workers and supporters via video link, Imran Khan announced to start Jail Bharo movement on Wednesday. He asked PTI workers to complete preparations as he is going to start the movement from Lahore.

He said that PTI will start filling the jails in all major cities with every passing day. He asked the nation to get their rights from the rulers and not to get afraid of them.

“They are still trying to threaten us but we will not get afraid of them. Nobody can make us afraid of jails. We will fill their jails to fulfil their wishes.”

This is a developing story…

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan said that the Jail Bharo movement will prove the last nail in the government’s coffin.

Imran Khan said that general elections are the only solution to national issues. He said that the incumbent government is committing constitutional violation by not announcing the election date despite the court orders.

The PTI chief made the statement while chairing an important session regarding the Jail Bharo movement. During the session, the movement’s focal person Ejaz Chaudhry gave a briefing on the preparations.

Sources told ARY News that initial lists have been prepared for the first phase of the fill the jail movement. Chaudhry said that a large number of PTI activists and supporters are ready to be part of the movement.

Khan has also been apprised regarding the visits to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and central Punjab. The focal person said that the nationals will surrender after the formal announcement of Imran Khan.

Comments