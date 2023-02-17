Jail Bharo movement to prove last nail in govt’s coffin: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Friday that the Jail Bharo movement will prove the last nail in the government’s coffin, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan said that general elections are the only solution to national issues. He said that the incumbent government is committing constitutional violation by not announcing the election date despite the court orders.

The PTI chief made the statement while chairing an important session regarding the Jail Bharo movement. During the session, the movement’s focal person Ejaz Chaudhry gave a briefing on the preparations.

Sources told ARY News that initial lists have been prepared for the first phase of the fill the jail movement. Chaudhry said that a large number of PTI activists and supporters are ready to be part of the movement.

Khan has also been apprised regarding the visits to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and central Punjab. The focal person said that the nationals will surrender after the formal announcement of Imran Khan.

Earlier in the month, the PTI took an important decision ahead of the Jail Bharo movement and the by-polls on the national and provincial assembly seats.

The party candidates for the by-polls will not be part of the Jail Bharo movement like other central and provincial leaders.

The PTI candidates for the by-elections will not surrender before the authorities during the Jail Bharo movement and they will only focus on electioneering in their respective constituencies.

The top leadership instructed the party candidates regarding the decisions. Sources added that the central and provincial leaders of PTI will surrender before authorities during the upcoming fill the jail movement.

