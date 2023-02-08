PTI by-poll candidates not to be part of Jail Bharo movement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken an important decision ahead of the Jail Bharo movement and the by-polls on the national and provincial assemblies seats, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources closer to PTI told ARY News that the party candidates for the by-polls will not be part of the Jail Bharo movement like other central and provincial leaders.

Sources added that the PTI candidates for the by-elections will not surrender before the authorities during the Jail Bharo movement and they will only focus on electioneering in their respective constituencies.

The top leadership instructed the party candidates regarding the decisions. Sources added that the central and provincial leaders of PTI will surrender before authorities during the upcoming fill the jail movement.

Yesterday, it was learnt that PTI mulled over two options for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, announced by former prime minister Imran Khan, last week. The party’s senior leadership was considering getting its candidates to surrender for the movement and contest elections from prison.

The second option being considered by PTI is that the candidates contesting elections avoid surrendering for the movement.

On February 4, Imran Khan had announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement and said it is better to start the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ than protest on road. “They are fond of getting us jails, we will let them get their wish,” said Khan.

Imran Khan said after the coming 90 days whoever stays in the government, article 6 will apply to them. The nation is expecting that the judiciary will stand by the constitution.

Later, the former premier in a video message warned the incumbent government that he would kick start the movement if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are not held within 90 days.

Imran Khan lambasted the incumbent government to ‘flouting the Constitution and law, saying that people were being ‘picked up and tortured’ for ‘speaking the truth’ on social media.

