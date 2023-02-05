Jail Bharo movement: Fawad says ‘I will be first from Jhelum to face jail’

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that they are ready to follow Imran Khan’s call for the Jail Bharo movement and he will be the first to surrender from Jhelum, ARY News reported.

While addressing PTI workers in Jhelum, Fawad Chaudhry praised the former military ruler General Retired Pervez Musharraf who passed away in Dubai today. He said Pervez Musharraf did something good for Pakistan by ousting Nawaz Sharif.

He said that he personally respects Pervez Musharraf and considers him a true patriot.

Chaudhry slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for blaming Musharraf for a constitutional violation. He questioned whether the Constitution is being exercised in the country.

He said that the incumbent government is committing constitutional violations for nine months. Fawad Chaudhry said that Pervez Musharraf had sensed the truth that the country cannot see the rule of the Constitution in the presence of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said Nawaz and Zardari had been granted NRO at the behest of the United States (US) and Saudi Arabia.

He also criticised the current rulers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day when they occupied the whole country just like Kashmir. The PTI VP alleged there is no difference between Rana Sanaullah and the Indian home minister.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.

The PTI chief said it is better to start the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement than protest on road. They are fond of getting us jails, we will let them get their wish, he added.

Imran Khan said after the coming 90 days whoever stays in the government, article 6 will apply to them. The nation is expecting that the judiciary will stand by the constitution.

The PTI chairman lambasted the PDM-led government, he said that the prices of petrol, electricity and gas have hiked up and it will increase more in near future. He predicted that the PDM government is now looking for escape amid the increasing inflation.

