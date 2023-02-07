‘Jail Bharo’ movement: PTI mulling over two options

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is considering two options for the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, announced by former prime minister Imran Khan, last week, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources within the PTI said the party’s senior leadership is considering getting its candidates to surrender for the movement and contest elections from the prison.

The second option being considered by PTI is that the candidates contesting elections avoid surrendering for the movement.

It has been learnt that former prime minister Imran Khan has held a consultation with the senior party leadership on both the options for the movement.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asserted that he would soon announce the date for ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, calling on the party workers to be prepared for the movement.

In a video message, the former premier warned the government that he would kickstart the movement if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are not held within 90 days.

Imran Khan lambasted the incumbent government to ‘flouting the Constitution and law, saying that people were being ‘picked up and tortured’ for ‘speaking the truth’ on social media.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in the wake of arrests of several party leaders.

