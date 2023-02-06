Imran Khan to soon announce date for ‘Jail Bharo’ movement

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he would soon announce date for ‘Jail Bharo’ movement, calling on the party workers to be prepared for the movement, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a video message, the former premier warned the government that he would kickstart Jail Bharo movement if elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are not held within 90 days.

Imran Khan lambasted the incumbent government to ‘flouting the Constitution and law, saying that people were being ‘picked up and tortured’ for ‘speaking the truth’ on social media.

“Even police were not following the court orders,” he claimed, criticising the ‘lawlessness’ in the country. “Which constitution would have allowed custodial torture of [Senator] Azam Swati over a tweet,” the PTI chief added.

He claimed that former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was ‘picked up’ despite being granted bail by the court. “Cases were registered in Sindh and Balochistan against the Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief,” he added.

Referring to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest, Imran Khan noted that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had asked Inspector-General (IG) of Police Punjab ‘four times’ to produce former information minister. However, he said, the police transferred the PTI leader to Islamabad despite the orders.

He also cited ‘torture’ PTI workers during the May 25 long march, saying that the then opposition, during PTI’s tenure, carried out sit-ins and long marchers but no action was taken against them.

He also castigated the federal government for ‘running away’ from the local government (LG) elections in Islamabad, saying that despite the court orders, the ‘imported government’ hasn’t given dates for the LG polls.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan had announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ movement in the wake of arrests of several party leaders.

Imran Khan said after the coming 90 days whoever stays in the government, article 6 will apply to them. The nation is expecting that the judiciary will stand by the constitution.

The former prime minister claimed that nothing is in control of the current government. People should think about where is this country heading.

