Imran Khan appoints Aftab Siddiqui as PTI Karachi President

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has appointed former MNA Aftab Siddiqui as the new Karachi chapter president, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister Imran Khan announced the decision while chairing the PTI Karachi chapter leadership meeting ahead of by-polls on nine Karachi NA seats scheduled for March 16.

Imran Khan removed Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar and appointed him as a member of the economic team of the party.

چیئرمین عمران خان سے لاہور زمان پارک میں مرکزی رہنما و سابق ایم این اے آفتاب حسین صدیقی سمیت تمام رہنماؤں کی ملاقات، ملاقات میں چئیرمن عمران خان کی جانب سے آفتاب صدیقی کو کراچی کا نیا صدر مقرر کردیا گیا، #PTI #Karachi #ImranKhanPTI #AftabSiddiqui pic.twitter.com/sFf5IrDIRG — Aftaab Siddiqui Official (@TeamAHSPTI) February 16, 2023

Furthermore, The PTI chief also nominated Khurram Sher Zaman as a member of the Central Executive Committee.

The development came after PTI suffered defeat in Karachi local government elections held in January this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-elections will be held in nine constituencies of Karachi on March 16.

The nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

