MQM-P holds meeting to review by-elections preparations

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday held a meeting to review the preparation of by-elections on nine National Assembly (NA) seats in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the meeting – presided by Deputy Convener Wasim Akhtar and Anis Kaimkhani – was attended by the members of the Rabita Committee, Central Executive Committee and Election Cell.

Sources told ARY News that the meeting discussed about the preparation regarding the upcoming by-polls in nine constituencies. The meeting decided to open election offices in all nine vacant constituencies and start public relations campaign.

Wasim Akhtar and Anis Kaimkhani will supervise the election campaign while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others will participate in the public relations campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that the nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party also decided to contest by-polls on the National Assembly seats and invited applications from the party’s candidates.

Seasoned PPP leader Farhatullah Babar had asked the party candidates to submit their applications for party tickets by February 03.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs. The ECP has decided to hold by-polls on 33 NA seats on March 16, for which nomination papers can be received from February 06 to 08.

Former premier Imran Khan will contest the by-election from all 33 vacant seats of the National Assembly, party’s senior vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Sunday.

