Imran Khan asks govt to slash fuel prices

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said we have to defeat ‘imported government in the upcoming Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported.

“This is a time to defeat turncoats and thieves,” he said while addressing a public gathering in DG Khan in connection with the upcoming Punjab by-polls.

Imran Khan thanked the people of the area for attending the public meeting in large numbers. He said Usman Buzdar was made Punjab CM so that he can serve the masses.

He asked the people to come out on July 17 and vote against the ‘imported government’. Listen! Shehbaz Sharif, you cannot win even with the support of umpires, the former prime minister was quoted as saying. “Shehbaz Sharif has earlier lost from DG Khan and will lose again.”

Commenting on the ‘threatening letter’, Imran Khan said a US Undersecretary threatened in a letter to oust the PTI government, or else Pakistan will face consequences.

The letter was shared with the federal cabinet, NSC and the Parliament. My ouster was the disgrace of 220 million people, as I was prime minister of Pakistan.

Read more: PTI devises strategy to thwart rigging during Punjab by-elections

Imran Khan asked the Supreme Court, why the ‘threatening letter issue was not investigated even after the matter was forwarded by President Arif Alvi.

He requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bndial to form a commission to determine to whom Donald Lu was giving a message in Pakistan?

Bashing his political opponents, the ousted prime minister said two families have ruined the country’s economy and laundered money to foreign countries.

He asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to slash fuel prices, as the oil prices are witnessing a downward trend and are even lower than they were in the PTI government’s tenure.

Imran Khan asked Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, why he is spending three days of a week in Lahore?

Why you are receiving directions from Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz, he alleged.

Sikandar Sultan Raja, the nation will never forgive you.

Comments