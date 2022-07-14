PTI devises strategy to thwart rigging during Punjab by-elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has devised a strategy to foil rigging attempts during the by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly scheduled on July 17, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the strategy, as many as 5,000 young PTI activists will be deployed at the constituencies along with lawyers being posted as polling agents of the party.

“The lawyers will be made polling agents and will perform their duties in uniforms to foil any rigging attempts immediately,” they said.

They said that PTI women activists will be deployed at the female polling stations and measures will be taken for their transportation to the polling station.

“The PTI leadership will also remain in touch with the party candidates on the polling day while candidates will also be asked to secure pre-arrest bails to avoid any bid to arrest them,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the by-elections on 20 Punjab constituencies will be held on July 07 as tough competition is expected between PML-N and PTI following whirlwind election campaigns by Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has de-seated 20 PTI lawmakers who voted against the party line and in favour of the PML-N candidate for chief minister, Hamza Shahbaz.

