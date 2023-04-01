Imran Khan asks nation to stand united for supremacy of Constitution

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has appealed to the nation to stand united for the supremacy of the Constitution in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While addressing PTI workers and supporters via video link today, Imran Khan warned that the country would not be able to survive if the nation does not stand for the supremacy of the Constitution.

He alleged that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced to not accept the verdict of the top court. He further said that the ruling parties decided to only accept the verdicts in their favour and reject all verdicts against them.

Khan said that PDM parties are afraid of facing defeat in the elections. He continued that the Supreme Court (SC) is bound to implement the Constitution. “They should organise elections to let the nation decide for their rulers.

“A constitutional crisis has arisen in the country. If the nation does not stand by the Constitution, the country would not survive. The nation will have to come out for the supremacy of the Constitution and it is jihad for real independence.”

The former premier said that the rulers have not realised the outcomes of not organising polls within 90 days. Imran Khan said that nobody could guarantee a better law and order situation and the end of the economic crisis in October.

Earlier in the day, Khan alleged that former chief of army staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had put pressure on him as he “wanted friendship with India”.

Talking to a delegation of journalists at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, the former premier called Qamar Bajwa a ‘liar’, saying that the former army chief should be held accountable by the army.

Imran Khan also denied any role being played by President Arif Alvi between the establishment and his party, saying that PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Pervaiz Elahi have been tasked to reestablish contacts with other political parties.

