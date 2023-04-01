Some judges want to provide relief to Imran Khan: Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday asserted that some judges want to provide relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The PDM president made these remarks while addressing a press conference following the meeting of coalition parties, chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the country’s overall political situation.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the ruling alliance has no trust in the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench — headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial — hearing the PTI’s petition against the delay in elections of Punjab Assembly.

“PDM doesn’t trust the bench comprising these three judges,” asserted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), adding that the suo-motu status of the case has already been jeopardised by refusal of some judges to hear it but the chief justice was bent upon hearing this case.

Maulana Fazl added that the chief justice and the other two judges should morally recuse themselves from this case, alleging that a few judges want to provide relief to PTI Chairman.

He further alleged that two major culprits of rigging were on the loose and no notice was being taken against them. He also demanded that elections should take place on the same day across the country to take place to keep the country united.

Meanwhile, the coalition parties – in a statement – expressed lack of confidence in three-member bench of Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan hearing a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition against the delay in elections of the Punjab Assembly.

The coalition parties expressed lack of confidence in the Supreme Court bench — comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

The meeting was summoned after the Supreme Court rejected the ruling alliance’s plea for a full court bench in the election delay case. The apex court itself witnessed high drama, with two judges recusing themselves from the remaining three-member bench.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail withdrew from the bench a day after Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan rescued himself from hearing the case.

Postponement of elections

Earlier in March, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to delay of the Punjab by-elections which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

The ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that the president Dr Arif Alvi also been informed about the postponement of elections in Punjab, adding that the new election schedule will release soon.

