RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking permission to meet incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the ATC declaring the request “unnecessary and frivolous,” and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on the petitioner.

The court directed that the fine be deposited at the District Bar Rawalpindi dispensary, stating that the amount would be used for the treatment of underprivileged patients.

Advocate Faisal Malik had filed the application earlier in the day, seeking a meeting with Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 GHQ attack case. However, the court ruled that the procedure for meetings at Adiala Jail had already been clearly defined by the Islamabad High Court.

The ATC emphasized that a trial court cannot issue any order contradicting the framework set by the high court. It further noted that PTI founder Imran Khan is currently on bail in the GHQ attack case and is not under judicial custody.

Highlighting a pattern, the court observed that similar petitions to meet Imran Khan had been filed twice before. It criticized the petitioner for approaching the wrong forum and wasting the court’s time instead of seeking relief through the appropriate legal channel.

Imran Khan’s X account closure case scheduled for hearing

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court fixed a petition regarding the closure of the X (formerly Twitter) account of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir will preside over the hearing. The Adiala Jail authorities have already submitted their response, while the court has directed other parties to file their replies as well.

Senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja is representing Imran Khan in the case. The court had earlier permitted him to meet the former prime minister for consultation; however, the meeting could not take place despite clear court orders.

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During the previous hearing in February, the court sought final arguments on the petition and adjourned proceedings until the first week of May. Lawyers Zafarullah Khan and Ali Bukhari appeared before the bench.

Ali Bukhari informed the court that Salman Akram Raja was unwell and could not attend the hearing. The bench also questioned jail authorities over the failure to arrange a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan despite court orders.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court they were ready to present arguments but required access to their client for proper consultation. The bench emphasized the need for clarity on whether responses would be filed by Imran Khan or his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, before proceeding further.