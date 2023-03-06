Imran Khan attack: ATC extends judicial remand of suspects

GUJRANWALA: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of four including a prime suspect in former prime minister Imran Khan attack case in Wazirabad attack, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-terrorism special court heard the case via video link. The prime suspects in Imran Khan attack, Naveed, Tayyab, Waqas, and Ahsan were presented before court from the central jail.

The court extended the judicial remand for 14 days and adjourned the hearing till March 20.

Earlier, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad, revealed that the Prime suspect Naveed Meher was trained.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN ATTACK: JIT REVEALS SUSPECT NAVEED WAS TRAINED

It is pertinent to mention here that Naveed Meher was arrested after opening fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan on November 3 from the crime scene at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The First Information Report (FIR) of the gun attack incident had been registered on November 7.

A joint investigation team – formed to probe the attack on the PTI chief on November 3, has been constituted under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Comments