Imran Khan attack case: PM Shehbaz Sharif formally requests CJP to form judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formally requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a judicial commission to ascertain the facts into the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

It is the second letter in a day which was sent to the CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial to form a judicial commission. Earlier, PM Sharif asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a judicial commission to probe into the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In his letter, the premier stated that a judicial commission comprising the available judges of the Supreme Court (SC) to ascertain the facts into the gun attack on Imran Khan. The commission should revolve the probe around some questions.

Which institutions were responsible for the security of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march?

What security measures were adopted for the long march and how they were enforced?

What are the facts of the incident?

What are the facts behind of information about the presence of more than one shooter and response firing?

What are the actual number of victims and the genre of their wounds?

What kind of investigation procedure adopted by the law enforcement agencies and administration officers?

What procedure was adopted for the collection of evidence by the law enforcement agencies and the administration officers?

If none of the said measures are adopted, then what are the flaw and weakness?

Who are the administrative officers, institutions and office-bearers response for the negligence?

Are there any hurdles being deliberately created in the investigation process of the incident?

Which elements are creating hurdles in the investigation process and what are their motives?

Was it an assassination attempt which aimed to murder Imran Khan or an individual’s step?

Which elements are responsible for any of the two situations?

In his letter, the premier said that the federal government will be grateful for the implementation on its request to ensure the supremacy of law. He also assured the judiciary of maximum assistance from the federal government to achieve the goals.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that there is a state of agitation in the country after the firing incident in Imran Khan-led long march in Wazirabad.

He added that PTI leaders were delivering inflammatory speeches and the state is facing the risks of violence and strife which is also being aired on Pakistani and international media. The current scenario has increased risks to peace and national security, he added.

Regarding the delayed registration of the First Information Report (FIR) 72 hours after the gun attack incident, the premier apprised the CJP that the Punjab government being ruled by the PTI did not investigate the firing in an appropriate way and legal requirements were not fulfilled.

PM Sharif added that it was an unfortunate fact that the crime scene was not sealed and the container was not taken into custody for the forensic examination despite it was targeted and leaving many people wounded.

He added that the medico-legal report of the PTI chairman was not prepared as he was taken to the private hospital against the medico-legal procedure in accordance with the law. The premier stated that there are suspicions of manipulation in the testimonies due to the procedures adopted after the incident.

The premier said that the violation of the prevailing procedures for holding investigation and collecting evidence exhibited malice, whereas, the federal government has already expressed their reservations before the provincial authorities in a letter.

He added that assailants were carrying out violent attacks in the supervision of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments and a campaign based on baseless allegations and character assassination was being run against the national institutions.

PM Sharif said that allegations were being levelled at the armed forces for hatching a conspiracy with the federal government. He added that it is inevitable to form a commission to uncover facts and gain public confidence as per the federal government’s opinion.

The premier pleaded with the Supreme Court (SC) to bring forth the facts and ascertain the responsible. He added that the Supreme Court has always played a vital role in the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

